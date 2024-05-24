Visit to Oberwart
ÖVP starts final spurt of EU election campaign in Oberwart
The People's Party heralded the hot phase for the EU elections in Burgenland on June 9. In addition to top candidate Reinhold Lopatka, Federal Party Chairman and Chancellor Karl Nehammer was also present at the "kick-off to the final spurt" in Oberwart.
The Oberwart trade fair was the venue for the "ÖVP kick-off to the final spurt" for the European elections on June 9, which was attended by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. For top candidate Reinhold Lopatka, as a native of Hartberg, it was more or less a home game. Oberwart had been chosen as the venue on purpose, said outgoing EU mandatary Christian Sagartz, as he had made the leap to Brussels five years ago against all doubters and has had his European office in Oberwart ever since.
It's not Reinhold who will fix it, it's up to all of us to believe in a better Europe.
Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer
Chancellor and Secretary General: run, run, run
As a centrist force, the ÖVP stands for consistent external border protection, a strong business location, climate protection with common sense and a Europe that is close to its citizens. The support of the ÖVP ranks for their top candidate was clearly noticeable. "It's not Reinhold who will fix it, it's up to all of us to believe in a better Europe," said Chancellor Nehammer. VP Secretary General Christian Stocker also said that he would run, run, run for him around the clock.
Burgenland as the biggest beneficiary of the EU
In his speech, Lopatka himself referred to Burgenland, as there is no other province in Austria that has benefited more from EU accession. "Working together, that must be the concept of the EU", said Lopatka.
Two ÖVP candidates from Burgenland fight for entry
With 35%, the ÖVP was number 1 in the 2019 EU elections both nationwide and in Burgenland. The party does not want to be put off by poorer forecasts. Burgenland itself has two candidates on the ÖVP list: Vanessa Tuder in 8th place and Bernd Pichlbauer in 29th place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.