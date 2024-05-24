ÖVP starts final spurt of EU election campaign in Oberwart

The Oberwart trade fair was the venue for the "ÖVP kick-off to the final spurt" for the European elections on June 9, which was attended by Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer. For top candidate Reinhold Lopatka, as a native of Hartberg, it was more or less a home game. Oberwart had been chosen as the venue on purpose, said outgoing EU mandatary Christian Sagartz, as he had made the leap to Brussels five years ago against all doubters and has had his European office in Oberwart ever since.