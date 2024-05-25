Own app created
Carinthian HTL student receives award from Apple
HTL student Benedikt Krische has scored points in the "Swift Student Challenge", a global competition organized by Apple, with his own app. It is designed to help people with speech impairments to communicate more easily.
Once a year, the renowned Apple brand organizes the "Swift Student Challenge", a competition in which thousands of pupils and students from all over the world take part to prove their talent in programming their own apps.
"Apple does not reveal exactly how many applicants there are. But of all the international submissions, only 350 winners will be recognized by Apple for their work. And one of them goes to our school," says Peter Gigler, professor at HTL Mössingerstraße in Klagenfurt and mentor to the talented student Benedikt Krische, visibly proud.
The 18-year-old has developed the "voice4you" app, which enables people with speech impairments to form sentences and have them read aloud. "The special thing about it is that there is not just the usual keyboard input, but lots of ready-made words that are divided into their own categories. This makes communication faster," explains the man from Eberndorf, who only discovered app development last fall. "I quickly realized that I have a talent for it and it's quite easy for me," says Krische, who is currently in the 4th grade.
The app is not only useful for people who are mute, for example, it can also make conversations easier for people who stammer.
The "voice4you" app is already available to download free of charge from the store. "Apple is always extremely strict about what is available. We are really very proud of Benedikt, because it is really rare for a pupil to win the challenge and not a student," says Gigler.
