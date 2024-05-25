Carinthian HTL student receives award from Apple

The 18-year-old has developed the "voice4you" app, which enables people with speech impairments to form sentences and have them read aloud. "The special thing about it is that there is not just the usual keyboard input, but lots of ready-made words that are divided into their own categories. This makes communication faster," explains the man from Eberndorf, who only discovered app development last fall. "I quickly realized that I have a talent for it and it's quite easy for me," says Krische, who is currently in the 4th grade.