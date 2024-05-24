Flying Dutchman
New striker! VSV helps itself to a league rival
VSV's second new signing is a Dutchman! After signing their first new player two months ago, Nikita Scherbak, Villach have now brought in a real striker from a league rival.
Villach have a new striker! Guus van Nes scored 21 goals and 40 (!) assists for Vorarlberg last season. The year before, he scored eleven goals and provided 13 assists. Starting this year, the Dutch international will be hunting for points for the Adler. He is also the first new signing that new coach Tray Tuomie has had a hand in.
The forward is 1.90 m tall, weighs 93 kg and impresses not only with his size and physical play, but also with his strong technique. Van Nes began his career at the age of 17 in his home country and soon moved to the USA, where he gained international experience in the NCAA.
"Next step in my career!"
"Villach is a top club. I want to take the next step in my career here. My goal is to make it to the play-offs with the team," said the new forward.
Meanwhile, Tim Geifes, who is eligible to play for both the cooperation club Kitzbühel and VSV, has extended his contract.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.