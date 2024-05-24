Overtaking becomes a nightmare for home sleepers

Norris at eye level

Nevertheless, all eyes are also on Lando Norris: Second in China, victory in Miami, second again most recently in Imola. The Briton is on a high with McLaren. Especially since the upgrades that the team brought to the first US race of the year, the MCL38 is in no way inferior to Max Verstappen's Red Bull. "I hope it continues like this, it's exciting," smiles the 24-year-old. Postscript: "There's no reason why we can't challenge Red Bull on the next tracks!"