Strong world championship was just the beginning

He had to miss the two previous World Championships due to injury, but was finally able to get involved this time: "I enjoyed finally being able to be there and help the team." The Zeller was certainly helpful, contributing three goals in the tournament and initiating the sensational comeback against record world champions Canada. "Indescribable, we don't know exactly how we did it ourselves. It was great to see that we could make Canada nervous," grinned the 23-year-old.