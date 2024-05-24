Zeller exceptional talent
Strong world championship was just the beginning
Ice hockey export Benjamin Baumgartner looks back on an outstanding season.Zeller was one of the mainstays in Bern and caused a sensation with the national team.
The Ice Hockey World Championship is history for Team Austria, one that will live long in the memory. "It was sensational, everyone just gave their all," beams Benjamin Baumgartner.
He had to miss the two previous World Championships due to injury, but was finally able to get involved this time: "I enjoyed finally being able to be there and help the team." The Zeller was certainly helpful, contributing three goals in the tournament and initiating the sensational comeback against record world champions Canada. "Indescribable, we don't know exactly how we did it ourselves. It was great to see that we could make Canada nervous," grinned the 23-year-old.
"We ran out of steam a bit at the end, but we did a sensational job of staying in the league
Benjamin Baumgartner
He doesn't regret missing out on a place in the quarter-finals either: "We ran out of steam at the end, but we did a sensational job of staying in the group." Now it's time for "Benny" to relax for the first time: "Now I have a week and a half off, which I'll spend at home in Bern."
Future in Switzerland
After that, summer training will begin for the coming season, where the center wants to continue to mature in the Swiss capital after his first season with over 30 points. "I got a lot of ice time and was usually on the first line. That's where I want to continue," says the Pinzgau native, determined to reach the next level. Which could also open the door to North America. There was no contact after the World Championships," explains Baumgartner.
He also wants to take on more responsibility in the national team. The Olympic qualifying tournament in Bratislava is already scheduled for the end of August.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
