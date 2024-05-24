Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Zeller exceptional talent

Strong world championship was just the beginning

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 15:00

Ice hockey export Benjamin Baumgartner looks back on an outstanding season.Zeller was one of the mainstays in Bern and caused a sensation with the national team.

comment0 Kommentare

The Ice Hockey World Championship is history for Team Austria, one that will live long in the memory. "It was sensational, everyone just gave their all," beams Benjamin Baumgartner.

He had to miss the two previous World Championships due to injury, but was finally able to get involved this time: "I enjoyed finally being able to be there and help the team." The Zeller was certainly helpful, contributing three goals in the tournament and initiating the sensational comeback against record world champions Canada. "Indescribable, we don't know exactly how we did it ourselves. It was great to see that we could make Canada nervous," grinned the 23-year-old.

Zitat Icon

"We ran out of steam a bit at the end, but we did a sensational job of staying in the league

Benjamin Baumgartner

He doesn't regret missing out on a place in the quarter-finals either: "We ran out of steam at the end, but we did a sensational job of staying in the group." Now it's time for "Benny" to relax for the first time: "Now I have a week and a half off, which I'll spend at home in Bern."

Future in Switzerland
After that, summer training will begin for the coming season, where the center wants to continue to mature in the Swiss capital after his first season with over 30 points. "I got a lot of ice time and was usually on the first line. That's where I want to continue," says the Pinzgau native, determined to reach the next level. Which could also open the door to North America. There was no contact after the World Championships," explains Baumgartner.

He also wants to take on more responsibility in the national team. The Olympic qualifying tournament in Bratislava is already scheduled for the end of August.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf