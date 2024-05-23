Thief in bathrobe stole luxury watch

Pictures released

He allowed himself to be filmed as he reached into the locker in the changing area of the Bad Ischl thermal baths and pocketed the watch worth 7800 euros. The police are now asking for information about the suspected thief in bathing shoes. Investigators can be contacted at the Bad Ischl police station (telephone 059 1334 103100). The pictures of the suspected thief have been released for publication by the public prosecutor's office - if the bathing guest photographed recognizes himself on them and can prove that he did not steal anything, he should also come forward.