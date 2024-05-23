Vorteilswelt
Schallenberg in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia: Key to a new era in the Middle East

Nachrichten
23.05.2024 16:47

Saudi Arabia is one of the most important key players in the Middle East. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg hopes that the influence of the "guardian of the holiest Muslim sites" will bring lasting stability to the region.

0 Kommentare

"Saudi Arabia is a regulatory power whose influence extends beyond the region," said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg after his visit to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Thursday. The most important topics were the conflict in the Gaza Strip and the possible normalization of relations with Israel, which is being strongly promoted by the USA in particular.

Wahhabi word carries weight
The basic tenor: if Saudi Arabia leads the way, the Muslim world will follow. As the recognized leader of the "Ummah", the Muslim community, and with the king as guardian of the holiest sites of Islam, Mecca and Medina, the word of the Wahhabi kingdom carries weight.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh
Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (left) with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh
(Bild: Michael Gruber )

The visit to Mecca, the so-called Hajj, which every Muslim should make once in their life, presents Saudi Arabia with logistical challenges year after year. Millions of Muslims take on the Hajj, and the organizers are often hopelessly overwhelmed. To deal with the problem, Saudi Arabia allocates quotas. Those countries with a Muslim minority also have to take part in a lottery. Conversely, the Saudis have made it possible for many Muslim elites such as scholars, journalists and politicians to travel to Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage free of charge and put them up in luxury hotels as guests of the Saudi king.

"Vision 2030"
In fact, many opinion leaders in Muslim countries shied away from criticizing the Saudis for fear that they might be denied entry to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage. The kingdom can use this influence to its advantage - even when it comes to recognizing Israel. "Saudi Arabia has so far been very cautious about the matter," says Schallenberg. There are reasons for this: "Vision 2030" - a gigantic economic and infrastructure project in which three trillion dollars have been invested so far. "You need calm in the region for a project like this," says Schallenberg. The terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 last year and the rocket attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea are therefore a serious disruptive factor.

Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is growing steadily.
Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, is growing steadily.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

Defense alliance and nuclear aid for recognition of Israel
Against this backdrop, the US is trying to strike a deal with Saudi Arabia: a defense alliance similar to the one the US has with Japan and South Korea, plus support for the acquisition of civilian nuclear power. The deal is 90 percent done, according to the White House. The quid pro quo: recognition of Israel. Riyadh has yet to do so. Other Arab states have already concluded an "Abraham Accord".

While the US administration under President Joe Biden seeks a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia linked to historic normalization with Israel, Pentagon officials are working behind the scenes to solidify what experts hope will be the cornerstone of Washington's broader Middle East strategy for years to come. The underlying message in these discussions is that you are stronger when you act together.

Planning a deal: US President Joe Biden (left) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Planning a deal: US President Joe Biden (left) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
(Bild: AP)

Iranian threat welds together
The idea is not new. The administrations of US Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump have all tried to persuade the Arab states to cooperate on air defense. The latest word from the White House is that this time it's different. Because the Gulf states now recognize a clear threat from Iran and its allied militias.

Skepticism remains. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 and the end of support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen have not yet been forgotten in the Middle East. The issue also remains politically extremely sensitive for the Arab states. They still want to avoid siding with Israel. It would usher in a new era in the Middle East.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Clemens Zavarsky
Clemens Zavarsky
