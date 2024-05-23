Saudi Arabia: Key to a new era in the Middle East

"Vision 2030"

In fact, many opinion leaders in Muslim countries shied away from criticizing the Saudis for fear that they might be denied entry to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage. The kingdom can use this influence to its advantage - even when it comes to recognizing Israel. "Saudi Arabia has so far been very cautious about the matter," says Schallenberg. There are reasons for this: "Vision 2030" - a gigantic economic and infrastructure project in which three trillion dollars have been invested so far. "You need calm in the region for a project like this," says Schallenberg. The terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7 last year and the rocket attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea are therefore a serious disruptive factor.