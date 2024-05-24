Culinary alpine pasture tour above Sterzing

We drive from Sterzing in the direction of "Wiesen", follow the sign "Prantneralm" up to Flains and Schmuders and on to the "Braunhof" inn. As the parking facilities here (at the starting point of hiking trail no. 3 to the Prantneralm) are very limited, it is advisable to drive a little further up. Park your car at the start of the forest path. There is no official parking lot, but you can park your car practically anywhere along the way.