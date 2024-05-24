Let's go
Culinary alpine pasture tour above Sterzing
Nature, views and culinary delights play the leading roles on this extremely rewarding excursion over the Brenner Pass to South Tyrol. This popular destination is suitable for young and old.
Our destination, the Prantneralm at 1800 meters above the Sterzing valley basin, enjoys an excellent reputation when it comes to culinary delights. And indeed, neither the menu nor the quality of the dishes leave anything to be desired.
We drive from Sterzing in the direction of "Wiesen", follow the sign "Prantneralm" up to Flains and Schmuders and on to the "Braunhof" inn. As the parking facilities here (at the starting point of hiking trail no. 3 to the Prantneralm) are very limited, it is advisable to drive a little further up. Park your car at the start of the forest path. There is no official parking lot, but you can park your car practically anywhere along the way.
Now the road (toboggan run in winter) winds its way up a pleasant incline in the forest. After the junction with hiking route 3, the path turns left, crosses a ditch and then leads flat over to the Prantneralm, which lies on a steep meadow slope.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Sterzing (948 m)
- Starting point: start of the forest road (approx. 1450 m) above the "Braunhof" (parking at the side of the path)
- Route: road or forest path (car traffic possible, but limited)
- Equipment: sturdy shoes
- Requirements: basic level of fitness
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: yes
- Refreshments: Prantneralm (1800 m), currently closed on Tuesdays, T 0039/3334656009 or 0039/3384959084, www.prantneralm.com
- Alternative: From the "Braunhof" (around 1320 m) on an initially steep (cart) path or trail (no. 3) in the forest to the Prantneralm (around 1 1/2 hours)
- Arrival by public transport: not suitable
- Difference in altitude: around 350 meters (start forest road - Prantneralm)
- Length : around 4 kilometers (start forest road - Prantneralm)
- Walking time: good or just under an hour (ascent or descent via forest road)
The number of visitors here is enormous, but there is room for everyone on the large terrace and in the spacious parlors. This makes it a wonderful place to enjoy the various dishes and the view. From the hut, you can look out over Sterzing and the Ridnaun and Pflerschtal valleys with the Pflerscher Tribulaun. There is also a great playground for children.
Back via the ascent route
We take the same route back down as we did on the ascent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
