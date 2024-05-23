Hot EU election campaign
Green attacks: SPÖ “not vindictive, but …”
On Wednesday, Olga Voglauer, Secretary General of the Greens, described the SPÖ as part of a campaign with regard to the accusations made against EU top candidate Lena Schilling. Shortly after her bizarre appearance, she rowed back again. On Thursday, SPÖ EU lead candidate Andreas Schieder also reacted to the statements made.
Schieder emphasized that he had "taken note" of the Green Secretary General's apology following her "Silberstein" accusations towards the SPÖ and him personally, but that "if this is repeated again, there will be legal consequences".
"Leiwande skin"
He is not vindictive, but a "leiwande Haut", said Schieder. But "the Greens are just blowing all the fuses".
"Silberstein methods"
On Wednesday, Voglauer accused the SPÖ of being involved in the "inhuman agitation" against Schilling in connection with the media discussion about the character of Green EU top candidate Lena Schilling. Specifically, Voglauer spoke of "Silberstein methods " - but later apologized to SPÖ top candidate Andreas Schieder.
"Never experienced anything like yesterday"
"I was very angry yesterday and over the last few days, but also affected," said Schieder at a press conference on Thursday, which was actually about the issue of rail expansion. He had "never experienced anything like yesterday in my long political career". He therefore sharply rejected "all the ideas that have been spread".
"I deeply reject this kind of politicking"
"If this is repeated again, there will also be legal consequences", Schieder said towards Voglauer. "I am deeply opposed to this kind of politicking," he made clear. "Namely, that you make half-formulated accusations and then think to yourself: 'Something will stick and then I'll apologize and row back'."
Formulation did not "slip out"
The wording had not "slipped out" of Voglauer's mouth, but had been read out. "If she doesn't do it again, okay. To be honest: I'm an easy-going person, I don't hold grudges. I also understand that the Greens are blowing all their fuses at the moment. But it should just be done, that would be my big wish."
