Honorary grave for Helmut Berger in Bad Ischl

Helmut Berger has been given an honorary grave in his home town of Bad Ischl. The tomb is made of black granite and green gneiss and is adorned with a portrait of the film star who died a year ago. It was designed by Alexander Hanel, who was also responsible for Berger's marble bust, which has stood in front of the Lehár Theater in the imperial city since 2019, as the family business Stein Hanel reported on Thursday.