“We have recognized the signs of the times”

Many fans vented their displeasure - with whistles, but also by announcing that they were canceling their season ticket. How much does that affect the club?

We have a lot of passionate fans, and emotions are part of that. But we have a great stadium with great service, including sensational catering. But when we lose, the food feels a lot worse than when we win (laughs). It's clear to me that there's also a certain amount of frustration involved. But if you look at the facts, you have to say that we have a very good price-performance ratio compared to other clubs. Especially with the announcement of Pep Lijnders as coach, we have noticed that some people have withdrawn their cancelations. That has made a difference. We are simply very spoiled by success, which certainly also affects some of our fans. But right now we need to stick together, because support is important, especially when things aren't going so well. In general, the number of season tickets will remain stable, even if I don't have any final data yet.