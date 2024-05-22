Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gives exit clause

Bayern have a good chance with VFB high-flyer

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 22:07

FC Bayern Munich seem to have one of the high-flyers of the recently concluded Bundesliga season on the hook. According to reports, the record champions believe they have a good chance of signing Stuttgart winger Chris Führich. The international is said to have an exit clause.

comment0 Kommentare

Führich is said to be available for a sum of around 25 to 30 million euros, as reported by "Kicker". A price that Munich would probably be prepared to pay if the Stuttgart high-flyer decided to move to the Isar.

Chris Führich (Bild: AFP)
Chris Führich
(Bild: AFP)

And that could indeed be the case. The 26-year-old is currently said to be leaning towards finding his fortune with the record champions. This is despite the fact that he recently extended his contract in Stuttgart until 2028 and could also play in the Champions League there next year.

Dortmund also interested?
Nevertheless, he probably wants to seize the opportunity and benefit from the squad upheaval in Munich. That is why he is also said to be turning down alternative offers, for example from Dortmund or other European clubs.

At Bayern, Führich could become part of a new axis and provide fresh impetus on the left flank. For now, however, the 26-year-old has the home European Championships on his agenda. He is also likely to wait and see who the new Bayern coach will be. At the moment, it seems to be Vincent Kompany.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf