XXXL opening party
XXXLutz Linz celebrates its most gigantic new opening
On Thursday, May 23, the new XXXL furniture store in Linz, which took almost two years to build, was officially opened! If you can "make it", then you should definitely stop by the XXXL opening, which will be celebrated until Saturday: The most gigantic opening competition of all time, 10,000 sensational opening offers and numerous XXXL specials will really "spice up" the weekend in Linz!
The new store alone is a reason to visit XXXLutz in Linz: On Thursday, May 23, what is probably the most modern XXXL furniture store in Europe opened next to the Blau-Weiß-Linz stadium on the lower Donaulände, setting new standards with a sales area of more than 24,000 m². The façade in particular is a real eye-catcher and is set in scene with a completely new LED lighting concept. But the new XXXLutz also knows how to impress on the inside.
10,000 opening offers
To celebrate the superlative furniture store in style, the most gigantic XXXL opening of all time will be taking place until Saturday, May 25 - and every XXXLutz in Upper Austria will be celebrating too: Let yourself be inspired by 10,000 great opening offers.
In addition, the gigantic opening competition will be held on the opening weekend: In addition to XXXL wellness vacations to feel good, a children's hotel vacation and XXXL merchandise vouchers worth 5,000 and 10,000 euros, you also have the chance to win a brand new VW T-Roc. Only in Linz (and in neighboring St. Florian) is the live-moderated XXXL store game waiting for you: XXXL vouchers and prizes with a total value of 10,000 euros are up for grabs throughout the opening weekend.
Click here for the offers & promotions.
Oliver Pocher is also coming to Linz
A sensational opening program will also ensure a party atmosphere in Linz: for example, XXXL star guest Oliver Pocher will be stopping by the new store today (Friday, 24 May) from 5 to 6 pm for a meet & greet. Of course, there will also be numerous exclusive XXXL opening promotions and an XXXL children's program for younger visitors.
XXXL Rooftop Restaurant
If you're feeling peckish after all this action-packed program, you don't have to make a pilgrimage to the nearby city centre: The XXXL restaurant has everything a gourmet's heart desires! The tried-and-tested XXXL restaurant concept has been significantly "upgraded" for Linz, namely - for the first time for an XXXL furniture store - with an "XXXLutz Rooftop Restaurant", whose roof terrace invites you to linger, especially in fine weather, with a fantastic view of Linz Cathedral, the Pöstlingberg and the Danube.
XXXL range
The entire range of brands, products and living styles, for all tastes and in all price categories: Nowhere else in Austria will you find more choice than at XXXLutz and this naturally also applies to the new flagship store in Linz! Every single department here is XXXL: the best example of this is probably the huge planning competence center for kitchens and bathrooms on the third floor, which now houses a total of 80 kitchens on around 2,000 m² and 110 bathrooms on 750 m² - truly impressive figures for a furniture store!
The new kitchen studio offers the entire spectrum of styles and shapes, from entry-level kitchens to high-end kitchens. The modern living booths are also perfectly integrated into an open and extremely friendly exhibition experience thanks to the glazed building walls.
XXXL shopping experience
"It will be a gigantic celebration!", company spokesman Thomas Saliger is convinced. The more than 180 employees, including 23 apprentices, are also looking forward to the reopening of "their" store. The new building has also created numerous new jobs at the location. After all, the XXXL shopping experience also includes the best advice, which you should ideally see for yourself. So let's go to XXXLutz Linz and finally make your dream home come true!
Everything new in Linz
- Opening weekend: May 23 - 25, 2024
- 10,000 opening offers
- Europe's most modern XXXL furniture store
- more than 24,000 m² sales area
- over 180 employees, incl. 23 apprentices
- 330 restaurant seats incl. terrace
- 70 m² XXXL Kinderland
- approx. 430 parking spaces, 300 of which are in the underground parking garage
