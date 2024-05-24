XXXLutz Linz celebrates its most gigantic new opening

XXXL range

The entire range of brands, products and living styles, for all tastes and in all price categories: Nowhere else in Austria will you find more choice than at XXXLutz and this naturally also applies to the new flagship store in Linz! Every single department here is XXXL: the best example of this is probably the huge planning competence center for kitchens and bathrooms on the third floor, which now houses a total of 80 kitchens on around 2,000 m² and 110 bathrooms on 750 m² - truly impressive figures for a furniture store!