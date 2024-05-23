Older people as the “last straw” in the online state?

More and more applications only possible online

Mr. G. is concerned with the exemption from the ORF fee, but there are already enough other examples where the state is only accessible online: repair bonuses, subsidies for replacing heating systems, most recently the tradesman bonus. The list is getting longer and longer. Mr. G. is surprised that this is hardly an issue for politicians and asks himself: "Which party is really committed to people's problems?" We have demanded answers from the parliamentary parties for him and everyone else affected.