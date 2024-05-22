Prison for nurse
Massaging the boss’s feet to blackmail him
"Otherwise the wife will find out": with these threatening words, a Romanian nurse made her employer pay her 48,000 euros. She confessed in court in Salzburg and received a prison sentence.
The accused Romanian woman (42) worked as a 24-hour nurse in this country in the fall of 2023. She had caresses with her employer, the boss of a care agency. Two erotic foot massages are meant. But what the married man didn't know was that the woman was filming. And then shamelessly exploited the situation for herself, as the indictment states. In October and November, she called the man concerned several times, sometimes even daily, threatening him: "Pay up or I'll send the pictures to the wife."
In five attacks, she demanded up to 55,000 euros
She demanded money, and he paid: once 3000 euros, then 10,000 euros, and so on. The blackmailing calls did not stop immediately - there were even calls from men pretending to be lawyers and demanding even more cash, up to 55,000 euros. In the end, the man transferred 48,000 euros.
Accused talks about accomplices
And now wants nothing more to do with the woman, as he told the judge as a witness at the trial on Thursday in Salzburg. The accused herself confessed. However, her statements were contradictory and she also remained silent about accomplices. She only said that she had received 16,000 euros - the rest went to a certain "Adi". And when asked why she had filmed the massages, she only replied: "That's a fantasy of mine."
Prosecutor Sandra Wimmer then lost her patience: "They did it all deliberately and are just trying to pull the wool over our eyes with their stories about the accomplices." She demanded a "severe" sentence. The judge agreed: "The court assumes that she got the whole 48,000 euros."
Guilty of aggravated extortion and two years' partial imprisonment, eight months of which were unconditional. The verdict is not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
