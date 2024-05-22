Three particularly bland hours of Mozart destruction

Due to coronavirus, the "Tito" premiere was streamed. Rau has now adapted the production for Vienna. With the aim of "destroying the elitist self-image of opera", as he proclaims his message in the program booklet. As an "opera demolisher", he goes to great lengths. The noble Enlightenment story of the emperor's clemency is brought into the present day. A crash landing in every respect. Nobility is merely a means of brutally maintaining power.