Three quarters are in favor of a one-way deposit in retail

The older generation in particular attaches great importance to the sustainability of materials. 88 percent of over 70-year-olds consider this to be important, compared to 67 percent of respondents aged between 16 and 39. In line with this, nine out of ten respondents are also in favor of reducing packaging materials. Just as many expect retailers to launch initiatives to save food, for example by focusing on regional products. In addition, respondents tend to believe that only recyclable materials should be used for packaging.