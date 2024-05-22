Stupid beef fillet: Mercosur scandal in parliament!

Tons of cheap meat at stake

Once again, Greenpeace puts the facts on the table: the EU-Mercosur pact provides, among other things, for an increase in the import quota for cheap beef from the current 200,000 tons to 300,000 tons per year. The import quota for sugar is to be increased by 10,000 tons, while the import quota for bioethanol - which is also obtained from sugar cane - is to rise by as much as 650,000 tons.