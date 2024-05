Antarctica: Iceberg the size of Vienna breaks off

Rather, the calving had been expected since a 14-kilometer-long crack suddenly appeared in the ice shelf a few weeks ago. "This calving has been expected since the Halloween crack occurred eight years ago and reduces the total area of the ice shelf to its smallest extent since monitoring began," said researcher Oliver Marsh, who discovered the calving using GPS data. Calving is the term used to describe the break-off of larger ice masses from glaciers that end in the sea or inland waters. The break-off occurred early on Monday morning.