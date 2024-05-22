Demand for goods “Made in Austria” is falling

In order to make Austria more competitive again as an industrial location, the IV has long been calling for a reduction in non-wage labor costs and reforms in the areas of labor, education, bureaucracy and pensions. Without improvements to the location, domestic industrial companies would have to relocate production abroad or reduce the number of employees in Austria. Deindustrialization due to "a lack of competitiveness" is already beginning, warned the IV President and half-owner of the Styrian Knill Group.