Marriage with obstacles
King Felipe & Letizia celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary
She was a successful TV journalist, he was the Spanish crown prince: Felipe and Letizia of Spain tied the knot exactly 20 years ago. However, the couple have not always had it easy and have had to overcome many challenges together.
Many had their doubts about the marriage of King Felipe and Queen Letizia. However, despite all the critics, the royal couple's marriage lasted and King Felipe VI and his wife Queen Letizia are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.
They kept their love a secret for a year
Their love story officially began on November 6, 2003, when the then crown prince asked the famous TV journalist Letizia Ortiz to marry him at the palace.
This was a complete surprise, as the couple had previously kept their love a secret for around a year. The two are said to have met over dinner with a mutual friend, and the then crown prince is said to have been immediately smitten with the pretty presenter.
Royal couple defied critics and wild rumors
Letizia immediately hit the headlines and caused plenty of concern among both the royal family and the Spanish population. But the couple defied all critics. The two survived nasty rumors that Letizia was not at all comfortable in her new role or was even having an affair. She was accused of having cosmetic surgery, anorexia and depression. Wild rumors about the royal couple's marriage are still circulating today.
However, King Felipe and Queen Letizia have shown that together they make a good team for the crown. The Queen has earned recognition from many people for her commitment to equal rights and children, as well as against hunger and poverty.
Princess Leonor follows in her parents' footsteps
With Crown Princess Leonor (18) and Princess Sofia (17), the royal couple have two beautiful daughters who will one day follow in their footsteps and work in the service of the Spanish crown.
On her 18th birthday in October, Leonor took her oath to the constitution in front of the parliament in Madrid, officially becoming her father's heir to the throne.
In honor of their 20th wedding anniversary, the Spanish royal couple posed together with their two daughters in the gardens of the palace. The family laughed happily for the camera.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.