Speeding driver was only allowed to keep his car for 1 km/h

Five speeding tickets taken

On Tuesday, the Schärding police, together with officers from the provincial traffic department, the Upper Austrian provincial government, the Schärding BH and the animal transport inspector, carried out priority checks in St. Florian am Inn. This resulted in 134 speeding violations, 57 violations due to technical defects and one driving time violation. Four license plates were removed due to imminent danger, five vehicles were prohibited from continuing their journey, five security deposits were collected and eleven vehicles were summoned for inspection with regard to traffic and operational safety.