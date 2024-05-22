Old danger is back
Shipping safer, but piracy makes a comeback
The world's oceans are becoming safer: the number of shipwrecks has fallen to a record low. But alongside the current wars and conflicts, another old danger is threatening ships and their crews - pirates.
Last year, only 26 larger ships sank worldwide. That was a good third fewer than in the previous year, and in a ten-year comparison a fall of over 70 percent, explains the industrial insurer Allianz Commercial.
In the 1990s, an annual average of more than 200 ships sank, as the insurer writes in the new edition of its annual report on shipping risks published on Wednesday.
Pirate attacks on the rise
In addition to storms and stranding on the coast, piracy is also one of the oldest risks in shipping and, according to Allianz, piracy is experiencing something of a comeback: last year, there were 120 known pirate attacks worldwide, five more than in 2022. According to Allianz Commercial, the most dangerous region in this respect is the Gulf of Guinea on the coast of West Africa, followed by the Strait of Singapore in Southeast Asia.
The major concern, however, is a resurgence of piracy in the Horn of Africa, according to the report. Somali pirates hijacked a ship there in December 2023 for the first time since 2017, and there have been several more attacks since then.
Houthi attacks inspire pirates in Somalia
According to the company's shipping experts, the inspiration for Somali pirates is presumably the many attacks by Islamist Houthi militias on merchant ships in the Red Sea in the wake of the Gaza war. Wars such as those in Gaza and Ukraine also have an indirect effect on the safety of shipping by creating or facilitating consequential dangers.
"Shadow fleet" with Russian oil harbors serious risks
As one example, the authors cite an international "shadow fleet" of an estimated 600 to 1,400 oil tankers that export Russian oil and have so far been involved in at least 50 incidents, including fires, collisions and oil spills. "These are mostly older, poorly maintained ships, operating outside international regulations and often without adequate insurance," said Justus Heinrich, Head of Marine Insurance in Germany and Switzerland at Allianz Commercial. "This poses serious environmental and safety risks."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.