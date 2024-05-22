Shipping safer, but piracy makes a comeback

Pirate attacks on the rise

In addition to storms and stranding on the coast, piracy is also one of the oldest risks in shipping and, according to Allianz, piracy is experiencing something of a comeback: last year, there were 120 known pirate attacks worldwide, five more than in 2022. According to Allianz Commercial, the most dangerous region in this respect is the Gulf of Guinea on the coast of West Africa, followed by the Strait of Singapore in Southeast Asia.