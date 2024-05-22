30 operations in Upper Austria
Rain kept firefighters up all night
Up to almost 50 liters of rain per square meter in a short period of time and strong winds of up to 70 km/h - the fire departments in Upper Austria had a lot to do on Wednesday night. Throughout the night and into the morning, dozens of fire brigades were deployed in flood operations. And a hiker got into trouble on the Traunstein.
The 44-year-old from Innviertel had reached the summit of the Traunstein via the Naturfreundesteig without shoes and suitable clothing, wanted to descend via the Hans-Hernlersteig at 7 p.m., but other hikers advised him not to, so he took the Mairalmsteig.
At an altitude of 1120 meters at the so-called Bründl, he was no longer able to continue on his own due to the heavy rain, complete soaking and hypothermia. He alerted the emergency services at around 9 pm. Several mountain rescuers and alpine police climbed up to him, provided him with warm, dry clothing and guided him safely down to the valley on a rope, where he was able to start his journey home at around midnight.
Rain center over Vöcklabruck district
The alarms were received most frequently in Obernberg am Inn, Regau and Vöcklabruck, with the siren wailing eleven times in Regau alone. In total, 30 flood operations had to be dealt with throughout the district.
Almost all of them involved pumping out cellars, and on one occasion the rescue services also called on the Floriani team to assist with rescuing people.
The heavy rain had already started at around 5 p.m. and lasted all night in some cases. In Rohrbach-Berg, the fire department was only called out shortly before 6 a.m. for the last storm operation to date.
According to initial reports, no one was injured during the operations, and as the rain has cleared, the helpers do not expect any further problems.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.