Rain kept firefighters up all night

At an altitude of 1120 meters at the so-called Bründl, he was no longer able to continue on his own due to the heavy rain, complete soaking and hypothermia. He alerted the emergency services at around 9 pm. Several mountain rescuers and alpine police climbed up to him, provided him with warm, dry clothing and guided him safely down to the valley on a rope, where he was able to start his journey home at around midnight.