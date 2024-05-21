Milei continues to rage against Spanish first lady

However, Milei not only refused to apologize. Instead, he continued his verbal attacks. "The socialists are capable of anything. This is diplomatic nonsense", he said in an interview with the newspaper "La Nación" on Tuesday. However, Milei does not want to recall his ambassador because: "If Pedro Sánchez makes a huge mistake, I won't be stupid enough to make the same mistake. You have to explain to Mr. Sánchez that he is not the state, that he is not Spain and that his wife is even less so."