Eight million syphilis infections per year

New HIV infections are falling too slowly

From the WHO's perspective, new HIV infections are also falling too slowly - 1.3 million in 2022, only 200,000 fewer than in 2020. On the other hand, the WHO reported positive progress: around three quarters of all people with HIV are being treated with antiretroviral drugs. According to the report, many countries have already developed health strategies to prevent the transmission of HIV and syphilis from mothers to their children.