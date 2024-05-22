Crown Sun
Clever use of solar power
The prices paid for feeding solar power into the grid are lower than ever. That's why PV system owners are focusing on maximum utilization. Krone Sun delivers the best offer!
The ÖMAG feed-in tariff has fallen significantly in recent months. This is a development, and some people are probably asking themselves: is the investment still worth it? With good dimensioning and a focus on maximum self-consumption of solar power, the answer is definitely yes! While the peaks in the remuneration for solar power fed into the grid were mainly due to the crisis situation, these so-called "surplus tariffs" are now below the average costs for electricity purchased from the public grid (energy including grid, taxes, levies).
With the feed-in tariffs from the subsidy agency currently falling to between 4.7 and 7.8 ct/kWh (set retrospectively), owners of photovoltaic systems need to rethink - and the solution is obvious. Instead of fretting, more and more customers are opting to optimize their photovoltaic system's self-consumption. Krone Sonne, the eco-initiative from "Krone" and "Bessere Energie", offers the perfect solution for making the most of your own PV electricity.
Maximum yield: the new era of solar energy
This works particularly well with the Krone Sonne All-In-Sun solution. Krone Sonne has now also optimized its offers and is turning the energy market on its head with well thought-out solar power packages. So the time has come to switch to renewable energy and save big in the process - with the best deals for PV modules, storage solutions, energy monitoring and more! And all in under two months, thanks to Austria-wide installation professionals who are just waiting to bring the sun to the rooftops of Mr. and Mrs. Austrian.
Gerhard from Leopoldsdorf has been a Krone sun fan from the very beginning: "My system has now been running for about a year with extremely good production - 1127 full load hours. Together with the storage system, I actually have almost exactly 50 percent self-consumption. That's an incredibly great figure and lets me sleep peacefully at night - because even when the sun isn't shining, I benefit from its power." So the motto is: don't wait to see how much the PV electricity is worth, but use it yourself in the best possible way. Photovoltaics, storage and monitoring from Krone Sonne, the market leader in Austria, form the basis. But that is by no means all.
For those who want to increase their own consumption even further, Krone Sonne also offers wall boxes for electric cars. This means that you can charge up with solar energy from your own roof and thus not only be environmentally conscious, but also save money on the road. And for maximum safety in the event of a power failure, we recommend the Krone Sonne blackout box. This ensures that important consumers in the household are supplied even if the public power grid fails.
Even if the conditions for feed-in tariffs change, the sun will continue to shine - and Krone Sonne ensures that customers benefit from this to the full. The sun does the rest.
Do you have any questions about Krone Sonne products, the ordering process or the rest of the project right through to the installation of your system? Book a free consultation and find out more about the Krone-Sun offer HERE.
