Available to order at the end of May
New Renault 5: Available in a few days!
Emotions are an issue with electric cars - there tends to be very little of them. However, one small electric car is causing quite a stir before it even hits the roads: the new edition of the Renault 5, known as the R5. Whether the anticipation is purely theoretical or will also be reflected in practical sales figures will soon become clear, as the nippy Frenchman will be available to order from the end of May.
However, when Renault opens the order books or the online configurator, you have to be strong, because the electric R5 won't really be a bargain, especially as it is initially only available in expensive versions.
Initially, the Techno and Iconic Five versions with 110 kW/150 PS electric drive and 52 kWh battery for a range of 410 kilometers are available at prices starting at around 33,000 euros. Features include automatic air conditioning with heat pump, 18-inch wheels, reversing camera, two 10-inch displays, infotainment system, 11 kW AC charger and 100 kW fast charging function. The first deliveries will start at the end of 2024.
Three further versions will follow next year, including the basic model with a 40-kWh battery for a range of up to 300 kilometers, which costs around 25,000 euros. Two lower power levels will be available for variants with a smaller battery: 70 kW/95 hp and 90 kW/120 hp.
With the base price, Renault is currently positioned below the competition - or on a par with Citroen. For comparison: Fiat charges around 30,000 euros for the 500e, as does Opel for the Corsa Electric Yes. VW has announced a small electric car for 2026, the ID.2, which is also expected to cost around 25,000 euros. And then there is Citroen: the 4.39-metre-long C3 Aircross is available from the same price.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
