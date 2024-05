When two people share a full-time job

A lot is happening on the job market - there are trends that are currently clearly moving in the direction of work-life balance. Economic sociologists at the University of Vienna found that the young Generation Z primarily wants job security and satisfaction as well as a good work-life balance - even before a high salary. A four-day week, part-time work or working from home are just three ways in which companies can respond flexibly to their employees. Those who miss out on this may not find any more applicants.