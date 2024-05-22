Caring husband:
“Grateful to be able to go out for five hours.”
They are often forgotten. 21,000 people in the state care for relatives. For many, this means being on duty 24 hours a day. A man from Pongau describes how a support service "gave" him an afternoon.
Since his wife suffered a cerebral hemorrhage, she has been paralyzed on one side. "Everything fell on me," says Alfred Schweiger. Since then, he has been looking after his 75-year-old wife at home every day, around the clock.
The old lady can no longer be alone because of her disability. "She's frightened if I leave the house for even a short time. Our children are very busy. We have nursing support, but I have to be there all the time," says the pensioner, describing his everyday life.
Schweiger now has at least one afternoon off a week. He has been using the Salzburg Relief Organization's Relatives Relief Service, which was introduced in 2022, for a few months now. "I'm grateful for that. Now I can go out for five hours every Wednesday and have a bit of freedom," says the 72-year-old with relief in his eyes. Sometimes he simply does the weekly shopping during this time. He is not worried that his wife will be unwell in his absence. This is because she is looked after by a member of the mobile aid organization during this time.
There is still a problem with the question of where to live
The relief service for relatives is one of the services for carers in Salzburg that still needs to be expanded. The state subsidizes the Hilfswerk service, so clients only have to pay eight euros per hour. One catch, however, is that the funding is only available to those who live in the same household as the person in need of care.
This should be reconsidered, demanded Hilfswerk Salzburg President Christian Struber at a press event on Tuesday. He also called for coordinated social planning for the care of the elderly on the part of the province. After all, 21,000 recipients of care allowance are already being looked after at home by their relatives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.