“Grateful to be able to go out for five hours.”

Schweiger now has at least one afternoon off a week. He has been using the Salzburg Relief Organization's Relatives Relief Service, which was introduced in 2022, for a few months now. "I'm grateful for that. Now I can go out for five hours every Wednesday and have a bit of freedom," says the 72-year-old with relief in his eyes. Sometimes he simply does the weekly shopping during this time. He is not worried that his wife will be unwell in his absence. This is because she is looked after by a member of the mobile aid organization during this time.