Sturm a club worth millions – but a departure looms

However, the hype surrounding the double winners is also unbroken outside the city limits: On the first day of subscription sales, fans waited for hours in the lines and the permanent seats are selling like hotcakes. The Blacks are also climbing steeply in terms of transfer market values. When coach Christian Ilzer and sporting director Andreas Schicker took over in 2020, the players had a total market value of €15 million. Now? 76 million! That's an increase of over 20 million compared to last season. Most expensive Blacky: Alexander Prass, for whom you would have to pay at least twelve million.