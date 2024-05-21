The Krone mourns the death of its critic Thomas Gabler

He was passionate about theater, literature, music and the visual arts, as well as issues relating to the protection of historical monuments, where he could become very contentious. Many might consider Thomas Gabler's passion for culture and his "reading mania" to be somewhat exaggerated. But as an editorial colleague, he was an "encyclopaedia" for us who almost always had information at the ready. At the Whitsun weekend, Thomas Gabler died all too soon at the age of 63 after a long and serious illness.