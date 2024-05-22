Ticker from 9pm
Europa League final: Atalanta against Leverkusen
Leverkusen have the chance to secure their first international title since winning the UEFA Cup in 1988 against Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday. We will be reporting live from 9pm - see ticker below.
Here is the ticker:
While the "Werkself" have remained unbeaten in their 51 competitive matches so far this season, Atalanta have also only lost two of their last twelve games.
On Saturday, Leverkusen won against Augsburg and have therefore not suffered a defeat in the entire Bundesliga season, a first in the German league. "We played well in most of the games and in the ones where we didn't play well, we didn't give up. That says a lot about how much commitment the team shows," coach Xabi Alonso explained the reasons for this in a UEFA interview.
Unbeaten
The club is also unbeaten in the Europa League, having eliminated Karabakh Agdam, West Ham United and AS Roma in the knockout stages. However, Alonso expects a difficult match against Atalanta: "It will be an intense game against a very demanding opponent with a clear game plan, with a coach who has been there for a long time and players who have been playing together for many years and know each other well."
Gian Piero Gasperini has actually been on the Bergamo touchline since 2016, but has yet to win a trophy. Last week, the team lost the final of the Italian Cup against Juventus Turin. "I don't think winning titles is always part of the parameters by which success is measured. But if we win a trophy, then we are even more satisfied," the 66-year-old told UEFA.
The Italians' Europa League season has been extremely successful, including a victory over Sturm Graz in the group stage and knockouts against Sporting Lisbon, Liverpool and Olympique Marseille, with the 3-0 away win over the Reds leaving a lasting impression in England. "We weren't the favorites from the start of the group stage. But we played great games against strong opponents. Of course, the win at Anfield further boosted our confidence," said Gasperini.
Record speaks for the Italians
Leverkusen and Atalanta already met in the round of 16 of the Europa League in the 2021/22 season, when the Italians won both matches. "It's an opponent we know well. Nothing new. But we're a different team now," said Alonso, who was not yet under contract with Leverkusen at the time, but analyzed the matches in detail ahead of this year's final.
The Spaniard will have the full squad at his disposal on Wednesday and, according to sporting director Simon Rolfes, even Florian Wirtz, who has been struggling recently, is "fit as a fiddle". Gasperini, on the other hand, will be without key players Marten de Roon and Sead Kolasinac. After the final, Leverkusen have another chance to win the title in the DFB Cup final against Kaiserslautern on Saturday, while the Europa League is Atalanta's last chance to win a trophy this season for the first time since the Italian Cup in 1963.
