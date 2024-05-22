Europa League final: Atalanta against Leverkusen

The Spaniard will have the full squad at his disposal on Wednesday and, according to sporting director Simon Rolfes, even Florian Wirtz, who has been struggling recently, is "fit as a fiddle". Gasperini, on the other hand, will be without key players Marten de Roon and Sead Kolasinac. After the final, Leverkusen have another chance to win the title in the DFB Cup final against Kaiserslautern on Saturday, while the Europa League is Atalanta's last chance to win a trophy this season for the first time since the Italian Cup in 1963.