Auction in June
Furniture store goes under the hammer
XXXLutz in Goethestrasse in Linz was open for the last time on May 4, and since Tuesday the furniture retail giant in the provincial capital can be found at its new location on Donaulände. The old furniture store, which is being demolished, has been left deserted for the time being: inventory and furnishings will soon go under the hammer.
The flags with the sale sign still fly in front of the entrance area. There is a notice in the shop window with the information that the furniture store can now be found at a new address, and the LED screen is still on in the foyer...
While XXXLutz inaugurated its new 60 million euro location next to the railroad bridge on Tuesday, the abandoned building remained deserted and is now in the hands of clearance specialist Lenox. Norbert Lehner purchased the inventory and remaining items of the dissolved furniture store as a lump sum and is now auctioning them off via the online platform aurena.at after his team has collected the data.
993 items will be auctioned off
On June 4, the hammer will fall on 993 items. A wide variety of items will change hands at the auction: from complete teenage bedrooms, cordless screwdrivers and shelves to curtains, artificial plants and tables. The starting price for all products is one euro.
Lenox is not only responsible for the sale, but also for clearing the house, which will later be demolished by Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich.
It is not yet clear when the excavators will start
The bank is building its new headquarters on the same site. However, it is not yet clear exactly when the excavators will start work. It is quite possible that the demolition will not take place until 2025.
