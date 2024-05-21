EU: Frozen Russian assets flow to Kiev

According to the EU Commission, around 210 billion euros from the Russian central bank have been frozen in the EU due to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. The EU Commission plans to transfer the first funds to Ukraine as early as July. The proceeds amount to 2.5 to three billion euros per year. The EU Commission presented its proposal for their use at the EU summit in March. According to the proposal, 90 percent of the money should flow into weapons and ammunition for Ukraine and ten percent into the defense industry and the reconstruction of the country.