“Russian roulette”: ÖVP sharply attacks FPÖ

A few weeks before the EU elections, the ÖVP has kicked off its intensive election campaign with a warning against the strengthening of political fringes. "You don't gamble with prosperity", said ÖVP top candidate Reinhold Lopatka on Tuesday with regard to the FPÖ's idea of leaving the EU. "We leave this Russian roulette to the Freedom Party."
At the same time, Lopatka criticized the "excessive" regulation of the EU, saying that the "left-wing majority" in the EU Parliament would work with bans.
Lopatka also acknowledged "undesirable developments" in the European Union. For too long, no concrete measures had been taken to protect the external borders, he said, citing one example. There was also over-regulation, particularly in rural areas.
With regard to the environment, he called for a "European" rail network. "I need more Europe there, but not every problem that arises here needs a European answer." Lopatka highlighted the common currency, the euro, and the single market as positive aspects.
Meanwhile, Lopatka did not want to commit himself to the future leadership of the EU Commission. However, he assumes that this will come from the ranks of the European People's Party (EPP). He said that the EU member states would have to deliberate first.
"We do not want to allow Europe to be destroyed by radical forces", said ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl in particular had "radicalized and divided our society"; Stocker once again rejected cooperation with the Kickl FPÖ.
But he also warned that the SPÖ was becoming more and more "extreme" on the left fringe through its leader Andreas Babler. Stocker announced a major EU election campaign event in Oberwart in Burgenland on Friday, which will also be attended by Federal Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer.
