First hydrogen superyacht becomes a shelf warmer

Environmentalist Gates is said to fear criticism

Despite these more environmentally friendly properties - in comparison with a conventional superyacht - Microsoft founder Gates apparently no longer wants it, even though he is said to have commissioned it. There is speculation about the reasons for this: The prominent environmental activist may fear coming under criticism, it is thought. After all, despite hydrogen technology, the CO2 footprint of such a huge yacht is enormous, which could damage Gates' image. The Wayfinder yacht, which has already been purchased and was intended as a dinghy for Project 821, is also said to be up for sale.