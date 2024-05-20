Sturm Graz is proud – but “homeless”

Sturm will receive 16.8 million euros in entry fees in the group stage of the new Champions League - including income for the club, around 25 million euros should soon flow into the club's coffers. Matches against Real, Bayern, Juventus, Arsenal - anything is possible in the draw on August 29. "Two million in added value per game - but unfortunately all of that in Klagenfurt," said president Christian Jauk, using the double stage for the stadium discussion and addressing the mayor of Graz, Elke Kahr, in the town hall. "Sturm has 15,000 members, they all have a right of first refusal - our stadium is full!"