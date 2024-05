Former ÖFB team goalie now joining Altach?

Back in the Ländle

Brandner may have to make way for a "big goalkeeper name". Former team keeper Ramazan Özcan is set to become his successor. The former Leverkusen keeper ended his work as U-19 goalkeeping coach there a year ago and moved with his family to Lochau on Lake Constance. So it seems obvious that "Rambo" is looking for a new job in Ländle soccer.