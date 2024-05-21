In the podcast
Finance Minister Brunner doesn’t want to be a bishop
"Finance Friday" is the name of Magnus Brunner's podcast. In episodes 89 and 90, the "Finance Minister of the Bishops" also has his say.
Vorarlberg's Bishop Benno Elbs is not only in charge of the Feldkirch diocese, he has also been Chairman of the Finance Commission of the Austrian Bishops' Conference since 2021. The secular and spiritual finance ministers have frequent dealings with each other, not just privately but also professionally.
As can be heard in the podcast, the relationship between the two finance directors is quite good. "We have a friendly relationship. My wife and I were married by Benno Elbs and our children were baptized by him," reveals Magnus Brunner. "Professionally, we're not so closely connected, but that could still change."
Should this be for the financial good of the church, the bishop would immediately agree. "I'm always grateful when the church gets more money from the state," he says with a laugh. But the finance minister is not so quick to let the euros be taken out of his pocket: "And I am grateful when the church needs less," Magnus Brunner replies promptly.
Framework conditions for a happy life
The biggest thing their two professions have in common is that they don't just deal with money. "We both deal with people," Brunner clarifies. The purpose of the job is also similar, as it is about the common good and justice. "People have to be able to live happily, and we create the financial framework for this," adds Benno Elbs.
Job swap, but only for a limited time
Could he imagine swapping jobs with Magnus Brunner? "I'd give it a try for two or three months," says the head shepherd. However, he would like to leave it at a short swap, as there is no better job than his. "And it's probably also better for the Republic of Austria if Magnus Brunner is Finance Minister."
He, on the other hand, does not want to move to the Bishop's Palace in Feldkirch for a month to swap his job with that of Benno Elbs. His reasoning: Nobody can only be bishop for three months.
This is a great opportunity for the bishop, who is blessed with a bit of black humor, and who immediately gets carried away and says: "That's the advantage of politics. You can be a minister for three months!"
Brunner laughs and admits: "Yes, that has happened before. The shelf life of an Austrian finance minister isn't incredibly long, but it's still better than in England."
Finance Friday podcast
The first of the two episodes of "Finance Friday" with Benno Elbs is already available online, the second episode will be released next Friday, May 24.
During the friendly banter between the two gentlemen, the listener also learns about the church's budget and what the church contribution is used for. A podcast well worth listening to.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.