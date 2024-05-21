In all districts
Here are the new and most beautiful dog zones in Vienna
The city as a living space for dogs: four-legged friends must be allowed to let off steam at least once a day. There are 216 dog zones and exercise areas to ensure that thousands of Viennese pets get enough exercise. Find out which ones have been upgraded and newly built in the past three years here.
Empress Maria Theresa adored her Papillon dog, the delicate Sissi her gray Great Dane and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart his promenade mix "Gauckerl". The love of the Viennese for their faithful four-legged friends continues to this day. There are currently 59,198 dogs registered in the capital - the number of unreported cases is likely to be much higher.
More than 216 dog zones and exercise areas
Many four-legged residents therefore need opportunities to exercise. The city provides a total area of over 1.3 million square meters for this purpose.
The most beautiful & largest dog zones & dog exercise areas
- Prater Kaiserallee/Rustenschacherallee, 1020 Vienna, 290,000 m² (exercise area)
- Löwygrube Bitterlichstraße, 1100 Vienna, 222,400 m² exercise area
- Schwarzenbergpark Tiefauwiese dog exercise area, 1170 Vienna,
79.700 m²
- Exercise area Roter Berg, Nothartgasse 54, 1130 Vienna, 8150 m²
- Exercise area: Wienerberg Ost recreation area, 1100 Vienna, 11,000 m²
- Draschepark, dog exercise area between Hermannsweg/Triester Str., 1230 Vienna, 43,800 m²
- Prater: Pelzmais dog exercise area (has been extended!) 120,165 m²
- Dog zone: Elfriede-Stumpf-Park (until 2023 Steinhofer Park), Otto-Wagner-Spital, 1140 Vienna, 11,532 m²
- Ferdinand-Kaufmann-Platz in the 21st district with 14,489 m² dog zone
- Dog zone: Gaulgasse park, 1230 Vienna, 6,485 m²
Upgrading and new construction
In recent years, the City of Vienna has made necessary adjustments to exercise areas with the involvement of the Vienna Animal Welfare Ombudsman's Office. This includes, for example, the installation of privacy screens, additional poop bag dispensers and litter bins, as well as the renewal of paved paths and soft earth or bark surfaces.
Dog zones were extended and expanded. For example, those in the Riegermühle park in the 23rd district, where more than 830 square meters have been added. The Pelzmais dog exercise area in the Prater has been expanded by a whopping 13,400 square meters. The one in Rustenschacherallee was extended by around 72,500 square meters a year later.
- 2nd district: Parkanlage Nordbahnhof - Freie Mitte - Parkband 1 (553 m²); Parkanlage Nordbahnhof - Freie Mitte - Zentraler Bereich (660 m²)
- 3rd district: Stadtpark Kinderpark (259 m²)
- 9th district: Votivpark (389 m²)
- 10th district: Johann-Benda-Park (1,884 m²); Maria-Lassnig-Straße/Arsenalsteg (637 m²)
- 11th district: Artillerieplatz (597 m²)
- 13th district: Am Rosenhügel (861 m²); Fasangartengasse (546 m²)
- 15th district: Linke Wienzeile-Jehringgasse (501 m²); Sechshauser Gürtel dog zone (509 m²)
- 19th district: Hayekpark (832 m²)
- 22nd district: Elinor-Ostrom-Park (621 m²)
Not only humans are suffering from climate change, but also our best friends on four paws. The rising temperatures are a problem for dogs because they don't sweat like humans and are therefore unable to regulate their body temperature. Important: protect the animals from the heat and offer them enough water during a walk!
Everyone should feel comfortable in Vienna, and by that I don't just mean us humans, but also the animals that live here. Dogs should have enough space to run around in the city. The numerous zones and dog exercise areas offer them enough freedom to do so.
Jürgen Czernohorszky, Tierschutzstadtrat Wien
Bild: Stadt Wien/Votava
As part of the climate-friendly redesign of Leopold-Rister-Park in Margareten, the dog zone has also been renovated. The additional trees planted there provide more shade for all two- and four-legged visitors. There is a dog drinking trough in numerous dog zones and exercise areas. In some places, new drinking fountains have been installed, such as in the dog exercise zone in the Löwygrube park in the 10th district.
- Give your pet the attention it deserves: owners can stare at their cell phones elsewhere
- Be sure to pay attention: Toys only if there are no other dogs in the area
- Danger of accidents: avoid digging holes if possible, refill any holes that have been created
- Wild West is elsewhere: Owners are also liable for their dogs in the dog zone. Comply with the duty of supervision and stop overly wild play
- Please do not feed dogs: Do not give treats to strange dogs
- Noise, no thanks: avoid constant barking; keep to a quiet night-time routine
- Welcome: Keep the entrance area clear for new arrivals
- Bags for the poop: always clear up what is left behind
- Leashes off: Dog zones are free-range areas. If you want to keep your dog on a lead, please look for another place
- No entry: Bitches in heat or incompatible dogs must stay outside
Special dog teams on patrol since 2024
From registration in the correct database to the right muzzle or appropriate training - specially trained employees from the veterinary office have been advising on important topics "all about man's best friend" in parks and dog zones since this year. You can find the dog teams ' consultation dates here.
