Professional crooks only stole Benz, BMW and Land Rover

The Poles continued to steal

Just one week later, on November 29, 2023, two of his accomplices, both Polish nationals and 26 years old at the time of the crime, stole two more luxury Mercedes-Benz and BMW vehicles from the premises of the vehicle logistics company. This time without the assistance of a company employee. However, the perpetrators were observed not far from the scene of the crime by a passing traffic patrol from the Perg police station as they were about to mount fake license plates on the two stolen vehicles, as it later turned out. When the two offenders noticed the police patrol, they immediately fled on foot into an adjacent wooded area. The perpetrators left the two stolen vehicles at the scene with the vehicle doors open and the engines running.