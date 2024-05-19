The shambles was followed by the double!

One mistake was made

Sturm finished the championship group with a 1:4 rebuff at home against underdog Hartberg, a resounding slap in the face for the club that would have loved to play in the concert of the greats again. Instead, they went all out before the season and dug unusually deep into their pockets. Kiril Despodov and Bekim Balaj, for example, were signed. The former stood out above all for his star allure; no one in the team at the time could smell the Bulgarian, who had come on loan from Cagliari.