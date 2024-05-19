Brazilian stepped on poisonous snakes 40,000 times

Young females particularly keen to bite in the heat

The result of the study: the smaller a jararaca viper is, the more likely it is to bite. "In addition, the females are more aggressive and more likely to bite, especially when they are young and during the day." The study also shows that females are more likely to bite at higher temperatures, but males are less likely to bite at night - they then prefer to flee with their well-heated bodies. In addition, the probability of a defensive bite is much higher if you touch a snake on the head than if you step on the middle of the body or the tail.