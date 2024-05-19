Motocross rider seriously injured police officer

Crash during attempted escape

But the young man didn't think about it and tried to flee. "The police officer used physical force to prevent the escape, causing both of them and the motorcycle to fall," the police went on to describe the incident. Both men were injured in the fall - other police officers immediately arrested the 19-year-old. "He was taken to Klagenfurt Hospital with undetermined injuries. He refused to take a breathalyzer test," said the police.