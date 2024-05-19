Attempted escape
Motocross rider seriously injured police officer
A 19-year-old from the district of Spittal in Carinthia was riding an illegal motocross bike on Sunday night. When a police officer tried to stop him, he tried to flee.
It was already 3.38 a.m., but there were still people out and about in the Rennweg area. The 19-year-old stopped in a crowd on his motocross motorcycle, which is not licensed for traffic. "A 38-year-old police officer noticed this and wanted to prevent him from continuing his journey," reported the police. "To do so, he repeatedly asked the motorcyclist to park the bike and get off."
Crash during attempted escape
But the young man didn't think about it and tried to flee. "The police officer used physical force to prevent the escape, causing both of them and the motorcycle to fall," the police went on to describe the incident. Both men were injured in the fall - other police officers immediately arrested the 19-year-old. "He was taken to Klagenfurt Hospital with undetermined injuries. He refused to take a breathalyzer test," said the police.
19-year-old will be charged
The injured police officer is also receiving medical treatment - this could have consequences for the motorcyclist, as the police describe the incident as "intentional grievous bodily harm". He will be reported to the Klagenfurt District Court after the investigations have been completed.
