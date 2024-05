Ducks win by mercy rule in Mödling

After a disastrous start to the season, first division American football team Salzburg Ducks changed their coaching team. Under the interim duo of Fabian Birkholz and Francesco Lanzani, the Ducks promptly celebrated their first success in the Austrian Football League in Mödling - and how! Thanks to the mercy rule, the Rangers were already over at the start of the final quarter. When Max Reuter scored a field goal to make it 37:0, the scoreboard and game clock switched off after the ball was won. If a team is hopelessly behind, the so-called "IFAF clock rule" prevents an even worse defeat.