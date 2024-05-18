86:61 VICTORY IN GRAZ
Furious start to the final for the Oberwart basketball team
Team play as a success factor! In the first duel of the final series of the Basketball Super League, the Gunners not only showed passion on the court, but also highlights in terms of play. In the end, they recorded a clear 86:61 win against Graz.
The final series of the Basketball Super League could hardly have got off to a better start for Oberwart's basketball team. The hall in the Styrian capital was bathed in red and gold on Saturday evening! The Gunners showed exactly what they stand for as a club in Graz. Passion and strong team play.
This mix alone does not win a game, but was once again the basis for success. There were also individual highlights, especially from the legionnaires. Brooks often freed himself from cover and made free throws. Monroe scored from distance and was also present under the basket - both defensively and offensively. And Tutu always pushed the pace with quick ball handling and dynamic movements, also hitting two or three "difficult" shots under pressure.
The lead was twelve plus at the break and Oberwart sealed the deal in the third quarter at the latest. The rotation worked just as well as the rebounds, adorned with one or two super combinations. The result was a well-deserved 86:61 victory in the opening period, which they can confirm in front of their home crowd on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
