A flood of best performances and a boss who gets stuck in

Mayr leads ahead of Dadic

Speaking of Vorarlberg: The first day went well for record holder Isabel Posch - the athlete from Fußach performed better over the hurdles, in the high jump and with the shot put than at her first appearance in Götzis. And although she fell short of expectations in the 200 meters, she was 39 points better than 2023 after day one. Chiara Schuler ran a best performance in the 200 meters in 24.73 seconds and was 89 points behind Posch before the three final events. In front: Atherley, who scored 3944 points. Verena Mayr is ahead of Ivona Dadic (3619) and Posch in the race for the heptathlon state championship title with 3654 points.