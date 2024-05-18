Danger to life: activist breaks off climate hunger strike

Activist Wolfgang Metzeler-Kick, who has not eaten any solid food since March 7, but only juices, electrolytes and vitamins, wants to continue his hunger strike. He explained: "I don't want to die. But I am prepared to put my life on the line so that the population can learn the truth about the dramatic nature of the climate catastrophe. Whether through my death or through a government statement by the Chancellor, I leave that in the hands of Olaf Scholz."