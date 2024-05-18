Vorteilswelt
Im threatened with imprisonment

Speed trap saboteur “Fleximan” caught in Italy

Nachrichten
18.05.2024 13:24

A speed camera saboteur who has damaged several speed cameras in northern Italy in recent months has apparently been caught by investigators. The carabinieri in the northern Italian city of Rovigo have charged a 42-year-old metalworker. He is suspected of having sabotaged at least five of eight speed cameras that were damaged in the province of Rovigo in 2023.

comment0 Kommentare

Tools were confiscated from the home of the man from the province of Padua, which he is said to have used for the destruction. The metalworker was identified by analyzing video surveillance cameras. He had sawed off the support mast of the speed cameras with a cutting disk. The saboteur was therefore dubbed "Fleximan" by the media. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of 5,000 euros for vandalism and damage.

Perpetrator celebrated as the "Robin Hood of motorists"
In recent months, several speed traps have been illegally "deactivated" in northern Italy. A cult has grown up around the unidentified man. He was celebrated on social networks as the "Robin Hood of motorists". A total of 24 devices have now been destroyed - including in Lombardy and Trentino. More than half a dozen public prosecutors are dealing with the cases. It is still unclear whether the crime was committed by an individual or an organized group.

Italy has the most speed traps in Europe
The acts of sabotage have sparked a debate about the number of speed cameras installed. Italy is the country with the most speed cameras in Europe: there are 11,130 devices nationwide. Consumer protection associations are complaining that local authorities are setting up the speed cameras in order to fill their empty coffers with the fines. Recently, there have been repeated protests against the speed cameras.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

