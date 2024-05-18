Speed trap saboteur “Fleximan” caught in Italy

Tools were confiscated from the home of the man from the province of Padua, which he is said to have used for the destruction. The metalworker was identified by analyzing video surveillance cameras. He had sawed off the support mast of the speed cameras with a cutting disk. The saboteur was therefore dubbed "Fleximan" by the media. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of 5,000 euros for vandalism and damage.